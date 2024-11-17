Charli XCX calls Martha Stewart ‘brat’ and reporter ‘extremely brat’ amid mix-up

Charli XCX said US star Martha Stewart is “brat”, after she mistakenly claimed a journalist who covered her legal proceedings was dead, while the reporter is “extremely brat”, after announcing “I’m alive”.

The British pop star served as host of Saturday Night Live (SNL) on US broadcaster NBC, after her Brat album took the world by storm – inspiring a trend which became a lifestyle, rather than just an aesthetic.

Brat was named the 2024 Collins Word of the Year, redefined as being “characterised by a confident, independent, and hedonistic attitude”.

“I have to say brat summer has been a crazy experience,” Charli XCX, who also served as musical guest on the comedy show, said during her opening monologue.

“So many people have asked me, what is brat, and honestly, it’s just like an attitude, it’s a vibe.

“For example, the new Martha Stewart documentary, when Martha gets mad about an old magazine article and she says that she’s glad the journalist who wrote it is dead – that is brat.

“And then last Friday, when that exact journalist responded and said, ‘Hey, ‘I’m alive, bitch’ – that is extremely brat.”

Martha Stewart (Ian West/PA)

It comes after US businesswoman and TV personality Stewart claimed in her new Netflix documentary that reporter Andrea Peyser, who covered her 2004 trial, had died.

However Ms Peyser later rebuffed the claims in a column for the New York Post.

Charli XCX appeared in a number of sketches during the show, including one about Thanksgiving and performing a song with Brooklyn 99 star Andy Samberg.

The singer, real name Charlotte Aitchison, joked that she was a triple threat “which in England means I sing, I drink and I smoke” during her opening monologue.

“Keeping it real is very brat, it is all about being vulnerable so truly, this is a dream come true,” the 32-year-old said.

“I am so excited to be here, and I’m not used to being out this early on a Saturday night but for you guys, it’s worth it.”

The Grammy-nominated singer previously appeared in pre-taped sketches on SNL, including The Christmas Socks with Hollywood star Paul Rudd and Meatballs with actor Oscar Isaac.

The SNL episode also saw Alec Baldwin return to the screen, playing Robert F Kennedy Jr, making a reference to the US politician admitting to dropping off a dead bear in Central Park.

The world premiere of Baldwin’s film Rust will take place next week at the EnergaCAMERIMAGE Festival in Poland.

It comes after a judge threw out the involuntary manslaughter case against Baldwin, following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the western film in October 2021.

SNL will be hosted by Irish star Paul Mescal on December 7, it was revealed.