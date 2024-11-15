Molly-Mae Hague opens up about ‘shock’ split from former fiance Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague has said her split from her former fiance Tommy Fury came as “a bit of a shock” as she had planned to marry him next September.

The pair, who met on the hit ITV dating show Love Island, announced they had split in separate social media messages in August, prompting speculation around the reasons for their separation.

In her first interview since the break-up, Hague told British Vogue she “didn’t want what happened to happen” but she still has “a lot of love and respect” for the professional boxer.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague announced their split in August (Ian West/PA)

The reality TV star and influencer, 25, said: “It was a bit of a shock, the circumstances… I didn’t want what happened to happen.”

She added that she wanted to get married to Tommy “100%” and that “would never have changed”.

Hague and Fury, who were the runners-up on Love Island season five in 2019, got engaged in July 2023.

The pair welcomed their daughter Bambi in January 2023.

She said in the immediate aftermath of the break-up, there was a point where she thought “I don’t really know how I’m going to get through this”.

Discussing their wedding plans, she revealed: “I wanted to get married next September and it’s very hard when it’s kind of taken away.

“But I will always have a lot of love and respect for him.”

However, the reality star confessed she may have been planning her wedding for a big social media event rather than for herself.

She said: “Was I planning a big wedding because I wanted that image of a big wedding and the beautiful photographs and that moment that everyone would have expected from us on social media? Probably.

“Would I be more confident now, after everything that’s happened and learning even more about myself, to say, actually, that doesn’t even make me happy, screw the big Instagram moment, I’m going to do it this way? Definitely.”

In Hague’s Instagram post in August, she said she was “extremely upset” to announce they would be parting ways.

Fury posted a separate Instagram story less than an hour later which said he was “heartbroken” to share the news, adding that Bambi was their “priority”.

He later described “false allegations” over his break-up as “horrendous” and “heartbreaking”.

Following the split, Fury also said he would love Hague “’til the day I die”

Speaking about the break-up, she told the magazine: “No one will ever really know what went down apart from Tommy and I, and that’s how we’d like to keep it, for Bambi’s sake.

“I do think that he will talk about things eventually. I do think that when he’s ready, maybe more will be said. But I think that’s for him to do on his terms.”

She added: “It’s not like it’s gossip, it’s real life and it’s, you know, it’s a really deep situation. It’s really sad.”

The pair featured in a 2023 Netflix documentary called At Home With The Furys, which centred around boxer Tyson Fury and his family, with Tommy Fury being his half-brother.

Hague is to feature in a three-hour Prime Video documentary about her life, which will be released next year.