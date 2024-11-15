Elton John releases new song with Brandi Carlile inspired by latest documentary

Sir Elton John has released a new song with US star Brandi Carlile called Never Too Late, which was inspired by his forthcoming Disney+ documentary of the same name.

The Rocket Man singer, 77, said collaborating with the Grammy-winning singer on the hopeful track, which reflects on getting back on track in life, was “deeply moving”.

It will play out over the credits of the documentary, which follows Sir Elton as he looks back on his life and the early days of his decades-long career.

Speaking about the collaboration, Sir Elton said: “When Brandi told me she was so inspired by the early cut of the documentary that she wanted us to co-write a new song for it, I was thrilled. We loved the collaboration so much that it became the title of the film.

“I’ve known for a long time how great she was but still, reading her lyrics and co-writing with her on the music was deeply moving.

“Especially given how personal it is to see, seeing my life on the screen, she just perfectly captured the essence of the documentary and why I stopped touring to spend more time with my family.

“I’m constantly astonished by her craft, she can channel my voice in a way only Bernie has managed to do before. I know Bernie helped guide Brandi on that.

“The standard of her musicianship, her songwriting, her passion for what she does are sensational. She truly is one of the greatest there is.”

Directed by RJ Cutler and Sir Elton’s husband, David Furnish, the documentary also captures the veteran singer preparing for his final concert in North America at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, having performed two sold-out concerts at the venue back in 1975.

His headline set at Glastonbury in 2023 marked his last UK performance as part of his 330-date marathon Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which he drew to a close with an emotionally charged show in Stockholm, Sweden.

Brandi Carlile performing on stage at BST Hyde Park in London, ahead of headline act Stevie Nicks (James Manning/PA)

Earlier this year, Sir Elton became the 19th performer to earn the coveted EGOT status – a winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Carlile, who is an 11-times Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, said she found the early cut of the documentary to be “so moving”.

She added: “But as fantastic and as beautiful as everything was that we were all witnessing as fans, his life was also pretty lonely and difficult at times.

“And I thought that the documentary illustrated a really important sentiment because he might not have ever found his serenity and his peace, but he did find it, and he found it later in life.

“And it is never too late – too late to find the love of your life, or to start a family, or to change your mind about anything.”

Carlile played the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park in London over the summer ahead of headline act Stevie Nicks.

Elton John: Never Too Late is available in select cinemas on November 15 and arrives on Disney+ on December 13.