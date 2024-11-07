Vernon Kay visits home-town project in Bolton ahead of BBC Children In Need show

BBC Radio 2 presenter Vernon Kay has visited a youth project in Bolton to see how BBC Children In Need has impacted the lives of young people in his home town.

Ahead of the charity’s appeal show next week, the broadcaster paid a visit to Be The Change, an organisation that offers young people a space to meet friends and enjoy art and sport sessions.

Kay, 50, said: “I always love being back in Bolton, but this visit was truly special.

Daniel Sakula and Vernon Kay (BBC Children In Need/Neil Sherwood/PA)

“I had never quite realised how many projects BBC Children In Need fund until I took on my ultra ultra marathon challenge for Radio 2 last year, and being able to visit one of those in my home town doing such impactful work that makes a massive difference to young people in the community was really special.

“Meeting with the young people and chatting with them I could really see why they love going there. I did take part in a little bit of their football session too, and I was impressed to hear that a lot of them were (Bolton) Wanderers fans.”

Kay also met the project’s founder Daniel Sakula, a refugee who grew up in Bolton wanting to create something that would ensure a better future for young people in the area.

Mr Sakula said: “It was great to have Vernon come and visit us and share a bit about what we do here with him.

“I think he was really impressed, and the young people were excited to be able to chat with him.

Vernon Kay with young people at Be The Change (BBC Children In Need/Neil Sherwood/PA)

“At Be The Change we offer huge support to children from across Bolton, when lots of youth services have been cut.

“We are able to give them a safe space to come and socialise and we also encourage our young people to get involved with community initiatives. Coming here can be life changing for them.”

Be the Change received a grant of £60,000 from BBC Children In Need over three years to deliver youth club services.

Last year, Kay helped to raise more than £6 million for the charity through his ultra ultra marathon challenge which saw him travel from Leicester’s Victoria Park to Bolton Wanderers’ football stadium.

This year’s BBC Children In Need show will be presented by Paralympian Ade Adepitan, comedian Mel Giedroyc, former Saturdays star Rochelle Humes, comedian Chris Ramsey, actor Lenny Rush and Kay.

Kay’s visit will air on BBC Breakfast on Thursday on BBC One, and he will present the BBC Children in Need Appeal Show on Friday November 15 from 7pm.