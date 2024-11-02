Paddington In Peru producer says Queen Elizabeth II will feature in film

The producer of Paddington In Peru has said the late Queen Elizabeth II will feature in the new film.

Rosie Alison, the producer of the third film to feature Michael Bond’s beloved bear, told US outlet Variety that the royal family were “very happy” for a photograph of the late Queen taking tea with Paddington, which was part of a sketch for her platinum jubilee celebrations, to be used in the film.

The movie, which will be released in the UK on November 8, will follow the bear as he journeys to Peru, returning to visit Aunt Lucy, who now lives at the Home for Retired Bears.

Paddington Bear will return to the big screen in Paddington In Peru (Ian West/PA)

Alison told Variety: “[The royal family] were actually very happy for it to happen.

“But we don’t like to make a big deal of it, because Paddington’s obviously a very modest fellow.”

In the jubilee sketch the late Queen pulled a marmalade sandwich out of her handbag and tells Paddington “I keep mine in here – for later”, after the bear had initially offered her one of his.

Last year it won the memorable moment TV Bafta award, and mourners left Paddington teddy bears and marmalade sandwiches among the floral tributes outside royal residences after the late Queen’s death in September 2022.

The Peruvian bear has also been issued with a real British passport by the Home Office for the film, after film-makers asked for a prop one.

Hugh Bonneville, who plays Henry Brown, told The Graham Norton Show: “The producers wrote to the Home Office to ask if it was OK for them to use a facsimile of a passport in the film and they very sweetly issued a real one.

“In the passport under any distinguishing features it says ‘Bear’.”

Paddington In Peru stars Olivia Colman, who played Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, as The Reverend Mother.

She told Variety: “Paddington is just the best person in the whole wide world.

“Imagine if everyone was like Paddington, wouldn’t that be lovely?”

Studiocanal and Buckingham Palace have been contacted for comment.