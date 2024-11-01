Sally Rooney’s Intermezzo among books on Waterstones Book Of The Year shortlist

Normal People author Sally Rooney’s Intermezzo is among the “dazzling” books shortlisted for Waterstones Book Of The Year 2024.

The previous Book Of The Year winner’s novel joins a 14-book list, which also includes Glorious Exploits by Ferdia Lennon, the winner of this year’s Waterstones Debut Fiction Prize, Booker Prize-nominated James by Percival Everett, and Blue Sisters by Coco Mellor.

Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton, The Reappearance of Rachel Price by Holly Jackson, Easy Wins by Anna Jones, The Garden Against Time by Olivia Laing, Eighteen by Alice Loxton, The Siege by Ben Macintyre, I Am Rebel by Ross Montgomery, Cloudspotting For Beginners by Gavin Pretor-Pinney, Long Island by Colm Toibin, and Butter by Asako Yuzuki are also on the shortlist.

Ferdia Lennon, who won the Debut Fiction Prize, is among the nominees for Waterstones Book Of The Year (Waterstones Book Of The Year/PA)

Shakespeare’s First Folio: All The Plays – A Children’s Edition by William Shakespeare, The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust and Emily Sutton completes the line-up of books in the running for the coveted prize, which will be awarded on Thursday, November 28.

Bea Carvalho, Waterstones’ head of books, said it had been a “stellar year” for publishing and added that the retailer “cannot wait to share these wonderful books with readers everywhere”.

She said: “We are delighted to unveil the shortlist for Waterstones Book Of The Year 2024, as voted for by booksellers.

“These 15 books showcase a stellar year for publishing across genres, with new books from some of the biggest and most beloved authors at work today alongside dazzling new discoveries and word-of-mouth bestsellers.

“Here, booksellers champion books which shift perspectives on well-known histories and classic works of literature as well as insightful novels which skewer the glorious messiness of contemporary real life.

“We also celebrate mysteries which grip with pure page-turning brilliance, and stunning odes to the natural world which honour the joy to be found in nature, or in our bonds with animals.

“There is something for readers of all tastes and ages to pore over here: we cannot wait to share these wonderful books with readers everywhere.”

With previous winners ranging from Philip Pullman and Maggie O’Farrell to Charlie Mackesy, Paul McCartney and Katherine Rundell, the prize has been running since 2012, and sees booksellers nominate their favourite books to form a shortlist which is then voted on by an expert panel.

Last year’s prize was won by Impossible Creatures by Rundell.