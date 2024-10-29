Sixth contestant leaves The Great British Bake Off tent during autumn week

Palliative care assistant Nelly has become the sixth contestant to leave The Great British Bake Off after failing to impress the judges during autumn week.

Tuesday’s night episode saw the bakers tasked with three seasonal-based challenges including a sweet autumn-inspired pie signature.

They also faced a vegan technical and made cakes celebrating seasonal vegetables for the showstopper.

Nelly has left the Bake Off tent (Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA)

Sumayah was named star baker of the week while Nelly was told by co-host Noel Fielding that she would be leaving the show.

The 44-year-old from Dorset said: “It’s not commiseration, it is a positive, I am so ready to leave.

“I never ever thought I would get to round six! I know my children are so proud.

“It’s not to teach them to win, it is to teach them to enjoy. Don’t cry! Everyone is crying….

“Of course I am happy – in each of your heart is a piece of Nelly and you are never going to forget me. Cake – we can bake!”

She continued: “I was ready to leave and felt it was my time to go.

“Noel had the role of sending me home and he found that so difficult.

“I was looking at him and trying to support him with my eyes to say it is OK.

“But he couldn’t look at me, he was genuinely upset. The production team were crying and it really touched my heart so much.”

Discussing her future in baking, she added: “I don’t have expectations really … but there are so many people who would love to see more of Nelly on the telly … so we will see what the future will bring….. I am ready !!!! I’m ready to be me.”

Nelly will join presenters Jo Brand and Tom Allen on spin-off show The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice on Thursday October 31 on Channel 4 at 8pm.