Stephen Merchant and Josh Widdicombe to star in SU2C’s Celebrity Gogglebox

Comedians Stephen Merchant and Josh Widdicombe are the first stars to be announced for the Celebrity Gogglebox Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) special.

The Office star Merchant and The Last Leg’s Widdicombe will be among the famous faces sharing their opinions on the special edition of the Channel 4 programme which sees families and friends react to recent TV shows.

Merchant, 49, said: “I don’t usually allow talking when the TV is on because I know how much hard work goes into making shows, so I try to give them my full attention.

“But I’m happy to break my own rule for Stand Up To Cancer and join the Gogglebox special this year with my pal Josh Widdicombe.

Stephen Merchant attending the Bafta TV Awards 2024 (Ian West/PA)

“The charity does fantastic work, raising money for life-saving research, and it’s a privilege to be involved.”

Widdicombe, 41, said: “Stand Up To Cancer is an incredible cause so I am honoured to be involved.

“I love Stephen and particularly like working with him when we are sitting down so I don’t look like a hobbit next to him.”

Last year’s special saw celebrity appearances from stars including Boiling Point actor Stephen Graham, comedian Bob Mortimer, singer Nicole Scherzinger, and Absolutely Fabulous star Jennifer Saunders.

Further celebrity guests for this year’s Gogglebox special will be announced in due course.

– Celebrity Gogglebox for Stand Up To Cancer will be available to watch and stream on Channel 4 at 9pm on Friday October 25.