Robbie Williams and Katie Waissel call for young artist care after Payne’s death

Former boyband singer Robbie Williams and The X Factor star Katie Waissel are among those calling for care and support for young artists in the wake of the death of Liam Payne.

Payne died on Wednesday following a fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and local prosecutors have said the incident is being investigated as an “inconclusive death”.

Waissel, who was on the same season of the reality singing competition in 2010 along with the other One Direction members including Payne, urged for the “care and support necessary for the wellbeing of young artists” to be a priority.

The 38-year-old also wrote on Instagram: “Liam, I am so deeply sorry for all that you went through.

Robbie Williams (Ian West/PA)

“Your spirit will live on in the hearts of so many, and your story will continue to be told. The change the industry so desperately needs will come, and we will honour your legacy until it does. Keep singing in the sky, my friend.”

The classically trained pianist, who returned to performing a few years following being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) more than a decade ago, also called Payne “kind, with a pure heart, a sharp mind, and the wisdom of an old soul”.

She also said he was someone who “left a lasting impact on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him”.

Katie Waissel (Ian West/PA)

Payne previously said he struggled with alcoholism at the peak of his success, describing hitting “rock bottom” to The Diary Of A CEO podcast host Steven Bartlett, before saying in 2023 that he was sober after going into rehab.

Williams, who called for greater kindness and empathy following the death of Payne on social media, also told Deadline that young stars should be protected.

He said: “Nothing seems to change and if isn’t me, then who?… I am the problem if I do nothing. We are the problem if we don’t.”