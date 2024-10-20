One Direction songs set to re-enter top 40 after Liam Payne dies aged 31

One Direction songs are set to re-enter the top 40 in the charts following Liam Payne’s death at the age of 31.

Night Changes, former number two Story Of My Life and chart-topper What Makes You Beautiful are being played by fans in greater numbers, according to the Official Charts Company,

Boyband members Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Payne and Harry Styles’ debut single, after they rose to fame on The X Factor in 2010, was What Makes You Beautiful which has been sung at memorials to the singer this weekend.

The UK charts could also see Payne’s solo tracks rise on Friday, with Teardrops, For You with singer Rita Ora and Strip That Down with rapper Quavo all set to be in the top 100.

The One Direction tracks are projected to be as follows – Night Changes (16), Story Of My Life (21) and What Makes You Beautiful (47).

However, the number one spot is set to be taken by Joker actress Lady Gaga and fellow US singer Bruno Mars with Die With A Smile, as Sabrina Carpenter’s Taste could fall to second place.

Sonny Fodera, Jazzy and D.O.D’s Somedays might reach number three while Gigi Perez’s Sailor Song could hit number four, as Gracie Abrams’ I Love You, I’m Sorry looks set to complete the top five.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary, George Michael’s classic 1984 chart-topper Careless Whisper could re-enter the top 20 at number 12, the Official Charts Company said.