Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returns with surprise debut from Kate Moss

British model Kate Moss made her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut, alongside her daughter, during the return of the US runway event.

The lingerie brand returned for its first live fashion show in six years, with some of the world’s most famous models and musicians gracing its New York City catwalk.

Moss made a surprise appearance during the event, strutting on the catwalk moments after her 22-year-old daughter Lila Moss took to the stage in a pink ensemble.

Lila Moss walks the runway during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The 50-year-old wore a lace-covered slip dress over a black bodysuit ensemble with a pair of feathered angel wings, as she emerged during a rendition of the 1981 track I Love Rock ’n’ Roll.

Meanwhile, US star Gigi Hadid was the epitome of glamour, with her highly-anticipated return to her angel wings opening the show before her sister Bella Hadid made a surprise appearance as a scarlet bombshell.

Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Bella swapped the trademark angel wings for a red and black ombre tulle cape with a long train as she emerged during a performance from Cher – whose boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards was at the event in support.

Cher performed a medley of her 1998 track Strong Enough and the remix of her hit song Believe as she led the show’s first line-up of all female performers, including K-pop star Lisa and South African singer Tyla.

Donning a pair of fluffy wings, Tyla interacted with models as she performed her Push 2 Start track before singing her Grammy-winning song Water, as she modelled her baby blue lingerie with gold detailing.

Cher performs during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

US model Tyra Banks returned to the show for the first time in two decades, closing the showstopping catwalk wearing a silver metallic cape and bodice ensemble as pink confetti rained down.

The America’s Next Top Model host, 50, broke her retirement to walk her first Victoria’s Secret runway since 2005.

Brazilian model Adriana Lima also made an angelic return to the show, having announced her retirement in 2018.

Tyra Banks walks the runway during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Among those in the crowd was US actor Dylan Sprouse who was cheering on his model wife Barbara Palvin, holding up cardboard cutouts of their pets.

The fashion show, which launched in 1995, was a major pop culture event and at its peak was watched by millions of viewers each year.

However, in 2018 it fell to its lowest ratings as the show began to attract criticism, including for lack of diversity on the catwalk.

The 2019 show was cancelled but was brought back this year, with the brand confirming it was “celebrating all women”.