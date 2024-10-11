Carol Vorderman quits LBC radio show after ‘health scare’

Carol Vorderman said she will not be continuing with her Sunday radio show on LBC after suffering “burn out” from seven-day working weeks.

The former Countdown star said she was following the advice of her family and friends after a “health scare” two weeks ago, which saw her in hospital overnight.

“Luckily, after many scans and checks, we know that I don’t have any underlying health issues whatsoever,” Vorderman said in a post on Instagram.

However, the broadcaster said she was taking the health scare as a “warning sign to slow down slightly”, announcing she had “decided to cut my work back to weekdays for now”.

“I am very fed up about it, but I have made the decision that I can no longer do my Sunday show on LBC which is a very hard decision to come to but I couldn’t see anything else I could do,” she said in the Instagram video.

The 63-year-old said her time on the radio show had been “really lively and a total joy”, but described it as “one of those things”.

“The good news is that I’ll still be part of the LBC family (they’re a good family) from time to time – so stand by for more details,” she said.

“I am very sad about it but I shall be continuing to make mischief – just not seven days a week in the future,” she added.