Third baker eliminated from The Great British Bake Off during bread week

Directorate support manager John has become the third contestant to leave The Great British Bake Off after failing to impress the judges during bread week.

Episode three of series 15 of the Channel 4 show saw the bakers tasked with making savoury buns in the Bake Off tent, pitched on the grounds of Welford Park in Newbury, Berkshire.

While retail assistant Dylan was named star baker, having dazzled judges Dame Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood with an array of delectable treats, John was asked by co-host Noel Fielding to leave the tent.

Contestant John on The Great British Bake Off 2024 (Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA)

The 37-year-old from the West Midlands said: “It is fine, it was expected, it was just a bad week this week.

“It’s just how it is. Because everyone is so talented, you drop the ball and then it is your time to go.

“From being the first star baker of this season, then to having a really good week last week…

“The tears are tears of pride, yeah.”

Reflecting on his departure, he added: “I already knew my time in the series had ended sooner than I wanted, so when my name was announced, whilst I was heartbroken, I had made peace with it already.

“If anyone else’s name had been called I think I would have jumped off my stool told the judges they were wrong.

Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond (Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA)

“My baking besties all give the best hugs, and to have them by my side was all I needed.”

He continued: “Bake Off has changed my life forever.

“It has given me the confidence to believe in myself and to know that I am good enough to achieve whatever I want in life.

“I’m also very happy to be taking away 11 friends for life!”

John will join comedians Jo Brand and Tom Allen on spin off show An Extra Slice on Thursday at 8pm on Channel 4.

The Great British Bake Off returns next week on Channel 4.