David Tennant and Cush Jumbo open Shakespeare’s Macbeth in the West End

David Tennant and Cush Jumbo have returned to their roles in Macbeth for the opening night in London’s West End.

The acting pair staged the William Shakespeare play at the Donmar Warehouse earlier this year, before it was transferred to the Harold Pinter Theatre for a limited run until December 14.

Doctor Who star Tennant reprised his role as the general-turned-murderous king, while Stay Close actress Jumbo portrayed Lady Macbeth on the opening night of the production on Tuesday.

Anna Lundberg and Michael Sheen at the opening night of Macbeth at the Harold Pinter Theatre (Ian West/PA)

Famous faces attending the opening night included Tennant’s Good Omens co-star Michael Sheen, Sherlock star Mark Gatiss, Poldark’s Aidan Turner and Fisherman’s Friends actor James Purefoy.

The Thursday Murder Club author Richard Osman and Celia Imrie, star of an upcoming film adaptation, also posed for photographs at the London theatre, alongside broadcasters Gaby Roslin and Fearne Cotton with her husband Jesse Wood.

Tennant is no stranger to Shakespeare’s work, previously starring in Hamlet, Richard II and Romeo And Juliet.

He originally starred in Macbeth, directed by Max Webster, as part of the Donmar Warehouse’s 30th anniversary celebrations.

Webster, who directed the play adaptation of Life Of Pi, is a multi-Olivier award winner and previously directed Shakespeare plays including Henry V with Kit Harington, As You Like It, Much Ado About Nothing and Twelfth Night.