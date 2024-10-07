John Bishop announces 25th anniversary tour with £25 tickets

John Bishop has announced a tour marking his 25th anniversary as a stand-up comedian.

Tickets will cost £25 (plus fees) and the tour will travel to cities across the UK and Ireland, including a date at the venue in Manchester where Bishop performed his first gig in 2000.

The 57-year-old said: “I can’t believe that next year it will be 25 years since I first performed at the Frog And Bucket in Manchester.

“It’s been a rollercoaster! And I can’t thank the fans enough who have supported me all the way.

“I wanted to mark the anniversary with a brand-new tour and do something to say thank you – so every ticket throughout the tour will be £25.

“I really hope you can come and celebrate with me.”

His 10th stand-up tour, John Bishop: 25, will start with a show at the Plymouth Pavilions on October 2 2025.

He will then perform at The O2 in London, Co-Op Live in Manchester and the Utilita Arena in Newcastle.

He will also stop off at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, Aberdeen’s P&J Live, the First Direct Arena in Leeds, Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena, Utilita Arena Birmingham, and the Brighton Centre.

There will be further dates at Bournemouth International Centre, Utilita Arena Cardiff, Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, Dublin’s 3Arena and Belfast’s SSE Arena.

The Scouse actor, who joined the comedy circuit in the early 2000s, has performed in Live At The Apollo and presented BBC entertainment show John Bishop’s Britain and ITV’s The John Bishop Show.

John Bishop on stage during A Night of Comedy, the Teenage Cancer Trust show at the Royal Albert Hall (Ian West/PA)

He has also appeared on comedy panel shows including 8 Out Of 10 Cats and Mock The Week, and had cameos in TV series including Skins and Doctor Who.

In 2022 and 2023 he starred in the pantomime Mother Goose with Sir Ian McKellen, which included a run in London’s West End.