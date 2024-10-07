Dame Sarah Storey final contestant announced for Dancing On Ice 2025

Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey has become the 12th and final contestant announced for Dancing On Ice 2025.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, Dame Sarah, 46, said: “I’m excited to learn a new skill and have the opportunity to put myself out there and learn a new sport.”

She added: “I might be absolutely hopeless in week one or two but, equally, you’ve tried it, you’ve given yourself a chance to learn something different.”

Dame Sarah Storey is the final contestant to be announced for this year’s Dancing On Ice (Bradley Collyer/PA)

This year’s line-up includes former EastEnders star Charlie Brooks, Sir Steve Redgrave, Coronation Street actor Sam Aston and reality stars Mollie Pearce and Ferne McCann.

Also in the mix is Hollyoaks star Chelsee Healey, wildlife presenter Michaela Strachan, comedian Josh Jones, reality stars Dan Edgar and Chris Taylor, and former footballer Anton Ferdinand.

Dame Sarah follows in the footsteps of Paralympians including Stefanie Reid, who competed in 2022, and Libby Clegg, who was a contestant on the ITV skating show in 2020.

The cyclist signed off her ninth Games in Paris this year by retaining the women’s C4-5 road race crown.

The mother of two is Britain’s most successful Paralympian and has never lost in cycling at the Games.

Soap star Ryan Thomas and his professional skating partner Amani Fancy won this year’s Dancing On Ice.

Holly Willoughby returned to present the show, with new host Stephen Mulhern, with whom she previously presented ITV Saturday morning children’s show Ministry Of Mayhem.

Mulhern replaced Phillip Schofield after he resigned from ITV, having admitted having a relationship with a younger male colleague on This Morning.

– Dancing On Ice returns to ITV and ITVX in 2025 with a new cast of 12 celebrities.