A Question Of Sport’s Sue Barker, Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell reunite for tour

A Question Of Sport’s Sue Barker, Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell are to reunite for a tour, after leaving the quiz show in 2021.

A panel of special guests will feature in the live shows, taking place across England in towns and cities including London, Oxford and Manchester.

Audience members will have the chance to test their sporting knowledge during the A Question Of… Live tour, which will feature rounds and challenges familiar to viewers.

Barker, 68, said: “I am thrilled to be reuniting with Matt and Phil. We love a quiz. We love a laugh. Can’t wait!”

Sue Barker with Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell (Vishal Sharma/BBC/PA)

Dawson, 51, said: “I am delighted to be going on tour with Sue and Tuffers and welcoming back some of our favourite sporting guests from over the years.”

Tufnell, 58, said: “I can’t wait to get back on the road with the dream team of Sue, Matt and me!

“Good luck, Sue, in looking after Matt and me and all our great guests.”

The tour will open with a show at the Brighton Centre on March 1 2025 before moving to London, Bath, Leicester, Bournemouth, Ipswich, Basingstoke, Torquay, Oxford, Manchester, and Nottingham.

The last series of the BBC One show starring presenter Barker and team captains Dawson and Tufnell was broadcast in 2021.

Referred to by the BBC as “the world’s longest-running TV sports quiz”, the first edition of A Question Of Sport aired in January 1970.

The corporation announced it had benched the sports quiz show in 2023.

– Tickets for the tour go on sale on Wednesday October 9 at 10am. Special guests will be announced in due course.