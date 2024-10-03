Reality stars and soap actress latest contestants announced for Dancing On Ice

Reality stars Dan Edgar and Chris Taylor and soap actress Chelsee Healey have become the latest contestants announced for Dancing On Ice 2025.

The celebrities will join comedian Josh Jones, former footballer Anton Ferdinand, former EastEnders star Charlie Brooks, Sir Steve Redgrave, reality stars Mollie Pearce and Ferne McCann, and Coronation Street actor Sam Aston on the ITV ice skating show.

Appearing on Heart Radio, Love Island star Taylor, 34, said: “I’m somewhere between absolutely terrified and very excited and I keep flitting between the two quite aggressively throughout the day.

“I’ve not even started stretching yet, I need to.”

He added: “I can skate but my dad got the snakehips, unfortunately I didn’t inherit that genetically from him.”

The Only Way Is Essex star Edgar, 34, told the radio station: “I’m looking forward to it but the thought of the live shows and performing is very real.”

He added: “I like to think I can ice skate a little bit but I’m a terrible dancer so that bit is going to need some work.”

Also on the radio station, Hollyoaks star Healey, 36, said: “I’m ready, I’m good to go, let’s go! I’ve got a bit of rhythm but skating on ice is completely different, I’m excited.”

She added: “I’m most excited for the live shows, getting to perform live every week will give me a buzz, I can’t wait for the live shows.”

Reality star Dan Edgar (Ian West/PA)

Last year, Holly Willoughby returned to present Dancing On Ice, this time with a new host in the form of Stephen Mulhern, with whom she previously presented ITV Saturday morning children’s show Ministry Of Mayhem.

Mulhern replaced Phillip Schofield after he resigned from ITV having admitted to a relationship with a male This Morning employee.

Soap star Ryan Thomas and his ice skating partner Amani Fancy won this year’s competition.

Dancing On Ice returns to ITV and ITVX in 2025 with a new cast of 12 celebrities.