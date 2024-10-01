Pamela Anderson leads black trend at Glamour’s Women Of The Year Awards

Actress and model Pamela Anderson has led stars channelling black elegance at Glamour’s Women Of The Year Awards.

The biggest names in music, TV, film and sport have arrived at Raffles London at the OWO, to celebrate activists and trailblazers leading the charge for women’s equality.

Baywatch star Anderson, who has been awarded Glamour’s Global Women Of The Year status alongside tennis champion Serena Williams, posed on the carpet styling high-sophistication in a simple off-the-shoulder mid-length gown paired with nude heels.

It comes after the 57-year-old featured on a special digital Glamour cover, where she told the magazine: “I’m finding I feel more comfortable in my skin now than I probably have in the last 30 years.”

Comedian Katherine Ryan, who is hosting the event for the fourth consecutive year, wore a black strapless metallic number with a train, while BBC Radio 1 star Mollie King cradled her baby bump in a full-length black gown.

Fool Me Once actress Michelle Keegan was also sporting black in a sheer long-sleeved lace jumpsuit, alongside her sister-in-law Jessica Wright, who starred in The Only Way Is Essex, in a black cut-out dress.

TV presenter Dannii Minogue, sister of pop superstar Kylie Minogue, also arrived in a black full-length sparkling cut-out gown.