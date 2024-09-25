Theroux says he wants podcast to feature stars you would not hear on Radio 4

Louis Theroux has said he aims to interview famous faces on his podcast who you would not hear on BBC Radio 4 as he feels “that market is well served”.

The third series of his hit podcast delves into the lives of former glamour model Katie Price, internet personality Mia Khalifa, Irish actor Barry Keoghan, artist Tracey Emin, South African comedian Trevor Noah, Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios and London-born rapper Headie One.

Discussing his approach to the podcast, the broadcaster said he finds making it more difficult than creating documentaries but that he likes to push himself out of his bubble when choosing guests with diverse backgrounds and outlooks.

Theroux told the PA news agency: “It’s about trying to be across the full landscape of broadcasting and everything that that means.

“Not just TV, film, music, but also content creators on the internet, influencers, fashion, grime, art, the whole gamut, literature.

“I’m always looking to expand the boundaries of the kinds of people we talk to.”

He added: “One of the things I think about is that, would you hear it on Radio 4? I love Radio 4 but if you would hear it on Radio 4 then do I need to be doing it?

“Like, that market is well served. You’re not going to hear Katie Price interviewed at length on Radio 4. Definitely not Mia Khalifa, probably not Headie One.”

Among his guests this series, he said Price “surprised him” after previously reading about her life through her memoirs and news articles.

“In person, I was just struck by how intelligent she was and she seemed like genuinely a sensitive, thoughtful and kind person, and her level of openness and her ability to reflect in a way that felt honest and disarming was really striking”, he added.

The broadcaster revealed he has turned down interviewing some major figures as he had been asked not to delve into certain topics.

He said: “We try and keep everything on the table. If it’s something that feels like it’s an important part of the story, and their people, their handler, PR or manager says actually they don’t want to talk about this, it might mean we don’t do the interview. If it felt like ‘Well that’s half what I was hoping to talk about’.

“I’ve definitely turned down big names because I felt something significant was being (left) off the table.

“But if it feels relatively trivial, if there’s plenty of other things then it’s fine, we go with it.

“If it’s a very personal thing or if it’s something that might harm someone’s recovery or their mental health then obviously you take that seriously as well.”

The previous series of The Louis Theroux Podcast saw him interview stars from the world of entertainment including country superstar Shania Twain, Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg, Queer Eye star Tan France, US TV star Jennette McCurdy, Irish actor Paul Mescal and director Baz Luhrmann among others.

Controversial American comedian Dave Chappelle, British stand-up Ricky Gervais and Hollywood star Tom Cruise are among some of the celebrities that he would be keen to add to his roster of interviewees.

He said: “I like American comedy, I also like topics that have a bit of controversy around them, so Dave Chappelle would be a natural. I’ve put a few feelers out, but nothing’s come back yet. I think Ricky Gervais would obviously be a great guest.

“I would say Tom Cruise would light up the internet. I don’t know how open he’d be. I don’t even know quite what he’d say.

“Just because of his amazing success, the Hollywood actor, but also, as a devotee of Scientology, a subject I find endlessly fascinating.”

Literary figures including Michel Houellebecq, European directors such as Lars von Trier as well as Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor and chief executive of Ultimate Fighting Championship Dana White are also figures he is interesting in talking to.

“I don’t know that I’m the best interviewer, I don’t know that I’m the best prepared, I do my best, I try and be across the brief but I am genuinely curious about the world”, he said.

“I’m a true generalist. I try and be interested in everything that’s happening and like we all are, I’m trying to figure things out. It hasn’t happened yet, but I’m still trying.”

The third series of The Louis Theroux Podcast is available on Spotify and on all podcast providers.