Strictly Come Dancing winner Joe McFadden announces engagement to partner

Strictly Come Dancing winner and Holby City actor Joe McFadden has revealed he has become engaged with his partner Rob Smales.

The 48-year-old posted a picture of himself with Smales, describing him as his “amazing soulmate” and added he “couldn’t be happier”.

The X, formerly Twitter, post read: “Couldn’t be happier to be engaged to be married to my amazing soulmate, Rob.”

Smales works as an artist and it is the first time the pair have been known to be a couple.

Celebrities congratulating the pair on social media included former Love Island host Laura Whitmore, documentary host Stacey Dooley, and Casualty actor Kirsty Mitchell.

Replying to the announcement on X, Mitchell said: “I bought the hat ages ago.

“Glorious news, glorious couple, couldn’t be happier for you both. Loving the love.”

McFadden won the 2017 series of the BBC dancing show with professional dance partner Katya Jones.

In Holby City, he had a leading role as Raffaello ‘Raf’ di Lucca, before his character was killed off in the two part episode Group Animal.

Despite his character’s death, he made a surprise return to the show after the Strictly win for a special episode.

The Scottish actor has also appeared in BBC miniseries The Crow Road, ITV drama Heartbeat and six-part BBC series Sex, Chips & Rock n’ Roll.