Married At First Sight on Channel 4: All about MAFS's Sacha Jones from Walsall who runs her own business in Lye

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The new season sees singles who want to get married do just that, straight away, meeting their new husband or wife for the first time at the altar.

Sacha loves kickboxing

One of those singles taking part is 29-year-old Sacha Jones who lives in Walsall and works as an aesthetics practitioner from Lye. As a qualified beautician and make up artist, Sacha runs her own business, Divine Self Aesthetics, and works at FAB the Salon on The Hayes in Lye.

On her Instagram, @sacharjones, Sacha shares her multiple career ventures and hobbies, including being crowned Miss Birmingham in 2018. She first started taking part in pageants when she was six years old.

Self-confessed daddy's girl

She has a close relationship with her parents, Bryn and Alison, who compete in bodybuilding competitions, as well as a younger brother who is into MMA fighting. Sacha likes kickboxing, making them a pretty fit family. In fact, the Express & Star spoke to the family in 2018 as they were surely the fittest family in the entire Black Country.

Sacha's social media pages also name her as the founder of The Women's Workshop, which is described as a "safe space for homeless women" that provides free beauty treatments and free sanitary products.

The Channel 4 website says Sacha cares about her parents approving of her partner.

It says: “Citing herself as a ‘Daddy’s girl’, she’ll stop at nothing to impress her father, who holds traditional family values – and so far, no man has lived up to his expectations. So, whomever the experts pair her with will have to impress him, before she can fully invest.”

In her appearance on Married at First Sight, she got hitched to a painter and decorator called Rob. He gave her a kiss on the cheek, and viewers later found out that he didn't kiss her on the lips as Sacha is celibate.

She has spoken of her Christian faith, and that she goes to church regularly. She is also an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and goes to Birmingham Pride each year.

Sacha has two cats called Olive and Diego. She told the MAFS UK producers that appreciating cats is one of the main qualities that she looks for in a partner. She said: “A red flag to me is someone not liking cats. I was always told to never trust a man that doesn’t like cats.”

What a woman!