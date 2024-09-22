Chappell Roan marks one year of her debut album: My life has changed forever

US pop star Chappell Roan said her debut album The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess has changed her life “forever” as she celebrated its one year anniversary.

The record had a slow rise to number one in the UK albums chart, before becoming a chart-topper this year, and catapulting her to fame.

Reflecting on the past year, the singer, who recently earned the best new artist gong at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), said she felt “lucky” and “so loved”.

In an Instagram post, she said: “1 year of The Rise & Fall of a Midwest Princess.

“My life has been changed forever. This has been amazing and hard and beautiful and eye opening and empowering and transformative and every emotion ever.

“Thank you thank you thank you for everything. Thank you for showing up for this project and believing in me.

“Ps this is not just me making this happen, this is a team of people working their asses off day and night to keep this afloat.

“I am so lucky and feel so loved.”

It comes after Roan told the Guardian she had been diagnosed with “severe depression” as she spoke about fame and said she had been warned it would “feel like going through puberty again”.

Last month, she spoke out against the “predatory behaviour” towards her by fans as she admitted she feels “scared and tired” by the attention she has received in an Instagram post.

The singer is known for tracks including ‘Good Luck, Babe!’, Hot To Go! and Red Wine Supernova, and has attracted fans such as Beyonce and Sir Elton John, who have praised her music.