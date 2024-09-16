The Bear leads early winners at the 2024 Emmy Awards

The Bear has secured early wins for its stars including Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach at the 76th Emmy Awards.

Hollywood stars descended upon the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles for the second time this year to celebrate the best in television, after the September 2023 ceremony was delayed following the US writers’ and actors’ strikes.

In their opening monologue, father and son hosting duo Eugene and Dan Levy made jokes about The Bear featuring in the comedy category following reaction that it should be categorised as a drama.

Hosts Eugene Levy and Dan Levy speak during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The series is about a star chef (Allen White) who returns to Chicago to run the family business after the death of his brother.

Allen White described himself as “so, so, so lucky” after picking up the Emmy for lead actor in a comedy series for his role as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto.

“This show has changed my life, it has instilled a faith that change is possible, that change is possible if you are able to reach out, you are really truly not actually alone,” he said on stage.

His win came after Only Murders In The Building star Selena Gomez referenced the upcoming US presidential election as she introduced the first award to US actor Moss-Bachrach for best supporting actor in a comedy for his role as restaurant manager Richard “Richie” Jerimovich in The Bear.

Gomez, who shared the stage with her co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin, said: “Let me say what an honour it is to work with two guys who are this far away from being childless cat ladies.”

Steve Martin, from left, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez present the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The joke referenced comments made by Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance.

The ceremony also saw Liza Colon-Zayas win an Emmy for best supporting actress for her role as Tina in The Bear, telling the audience she “revered the women in the category including Carol Burnett and Meryl Streep”.

Referencing the upcoming presidential election, she added: “To all the Latinas who are looking at me, keep believing and vote, vote for your rights.”