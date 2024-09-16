Emmy snubs and surprises: Netflix’s final season of The Crown overlooked

The 76th Emmy Awards delivered a mix of snubs and surprises this year with Netflix’s sixth and final series of The Crown almost completely overlooked.

Dominating the awards ceremony was historical TV show Shogun and drama series The Bear with Baby Reindeer and Saturday Night Live also doing well for themselves.

Hiroyuki Sanada took the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for Shogun (Jae C Hong/AP)

Here are some notable snubs and surprises from this year’s awards:

-Snubs

The Crown

The royal drama series, which returned for its final season last year, was nominated in 18 categories but only received one award during Sunday’s ceremony.

Actress Elizabeth Debicki, who portrayed the late Diana, Princess of Wales in the show’s fifth and sixth season, won the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series.

At the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which took place earlier in the month, the show also took home the awards for outstanding production design and outstanding contemporary costumes, both for the episode Sleep, Dearie Sleep.

Despite receiving multiple nominations The Crown was also snubbed at the TV Baftas earlier in the year and received zero wins.

Elizabeth Debicki was the only bright spot on the night for The Crown (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Only Murders In The Building

Crime series Only Murders In The Building, starring pop star Selena Gomez and comedian and actors Steve Martin and Martin Short, was nominated 21 times but missed out at this year’s awards ceremony.

The show did, however, take home three gongs at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards which took place on Saturday September 7 and Sunday September 8

In the end, it was awarded gongs for outstanding music composition, original music, and production design for a narrative programme.

The murder mystery series also stars Oscar winner Meryl Streep, who was nominated for the supporting actress in a comedy series award.

The show also received a nod for outstanding comedy series but lost out to Hacks.

True Detective: Night Country

Anthology crime drama television series True Detective: Night Country received 19 nominations but was overlooked at this year’s awards ceremony.

Their only win came from Oscar winning actress Jodie Foster, who picked up the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for her role playing Detective Liz Danvers.

Jodie Foster took home the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series (Jae C Hong/AP)

-Surprises

Hacks

Comedy-drama TV series Hacks, starring Jean Smart, won the outstanding comedy series gong, fending off reigning champion The Bear.

Lamorne Morris

Lamorne Morris won the outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie award for his role playing North Dakota Deputy Witt Farr in Fargo.

The 41-year-old, also known for starring in comedy series New Girl, beat competition from the likes of Robert Downey Jr in The Sympathiser and Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey, who was nominated for his role in the thriller Fellow Travellers.