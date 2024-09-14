Who are the Strictly Come Dancing 2024 celebrities partnered with?

The pairs of Strictly Come Dancing contestants and professional partners dancing in 2024 have been officially revealed in the live show.

On Saturday evening, viewers found out which celebrities had been put together including Welsh dancer Amy Dowden, who had been absent from the BBC One show last year due to a cancer diagnosis, but has been given the all clear and returned.

There are no same-sex pairs for the first time in several years.

Here is a round-up of the dancing couples below:

– Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell

McCausland, 47, joked that Buswell, 35, “really wants November off” so she is delighted with having him as a partner.

On the show, former Strictly finalist Buswell said she is not sure how “it’s going to work” between her and the comedian, who is the first blind Strictly contestant.

McCausland said: “We’re going to make mistakes and have a laugh about them. Then we’re going to turn up here and show you all of the mistakes that we’ve learnt.”

– Wynne Evans and Katya Jones

2017 Strictly winner Jones, 35, said that she has “no plan” on how she and opera singer Evans will compete in the hopes of lifting the Glitterball trophy.

Their first dance is the Samba to Help Yourself by Tom Jones.

– Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu

The X Factor winner and The Good Ship Murder star called Xu “a phenomenal dancer”.

Xu, who was previously partnered with Jamie Borthwick during the Christmas special, said that her “goal” was to be competitive as it is Ward’s goal.

– Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas

This is the first time that Tsiakkas was partnered with a celebrity on Strictly, and said that it was “a dream come true”.

Borthwick, who won with Xu during the festive programme, said he thought this series was a “whole different ball game” as it spanned a lot longer in terms of preparation.

– Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe

Olympian Douglas, also known as Fire in the Gladiators, said she does not think there is “a person on this earth who doesn’t want to be partnered with JoJo”.

Blending their names together, she joked that they would be “bringing the MoJo”.

– Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal

Reality star Wicks, 36, joked that his interesting wardrobe choices were because he was “never going to be here again”, before saying that he is “going to win it” with Przystal.

Their first dance is going to the Paso Doble to The Prodigy’s Breathe.

– Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin

Morning Live host and former hockey player Quek, 35, was put with 2023 finalist Kuzmin and was praised by the professional dancer as being “so lovely” and “caring”.

She said she had “never felt nerves like it” before being on the show.

– Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones

Singer-songwriter Willcox, 66, said she plans to be “the first pensioner to abseil through this studio” and is “channelling my inner Dolly Parton”.

Jones, 42, said he was “scared of heights but I’m up for it”.

– JB Gill and Amy Dowden

JLS star Gill had already wanted Dowden as his partner, and said “she’s got experience with popstars, so I know I’m in good hands”, referring to her previously being partnered with McFly star Tom Fletcher.

Dowden said: “I’m delighted, it just feels like my first year all over again. I just want JB to have the best time and fall in love with dancing.”

2023 champion Coppola did not express any confidence in winning this time around, and instead said they will both try to “live in the moment and the present”.

Hadland called herself a “superfan” of the show.

– Tasha Ghouri and Aljaz Skorjanec

Love Island star Ghouri, who is the second deaf contestant to compete on the show after Rose Ayling-Ellis in 2021, said that “disability or not, it’s about celebrating dance and putting smiles on faces”.

Skorjanec said he was “absolutely ecstatic” to be back after a two-year hiatus from the show.

– Paul Merson and Karen Hauer

Former Arsenal player Merson, 56, was put with what Strictly said was the longest-serving pro, Hauer, 42, a finalist with previous contestants Jaime Laing and Mark Wright.

He said: “You’ve put the two oldest together… and I’m one of them” before Hauer announced their dance would be an American Smooth routine to Vindaloo by Fat Les.

– Dr Punam Krishan and Gorka Marquez

This Morning star Dr Punam was with Marquez, who presenter Claudia Winkleman said had scored more 10s than any other professional dancer currently on the show.

The 41-year-old Scottish doctor said she “can’t wait to take you up north to bonnie Scotland”, when speaking about Marquez.

Tom Dean and Nadiya Bychkova

Olympic swimmer Dean, 24, warned the audience that he has “delicate feet” as he is not used to being on land.

Bychkova said: “I’m super happy, he’s not just a swimmer.. he’s a winner!”

– Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk

Knowles and Mushtuk were announced as the final pairing of the launch show, and the DIY SOS star referred to her as “someone who’d be patient”.

He said: “I have had a bit of body work done, though – a spray paint, literally”, while she joked: “I’m pretty sure with some time and a lot of practice, I will try and make you into a Maserati.”