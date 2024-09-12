Taylor Swift wins seven awards, including video of the year, at 2024 MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift took home seven gongs at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), taking her career total to 30 and equalling Beyonce as the most awarded musician in VMAs history.

The Cruel Summer singer picked up the prizes for video of the year for Fortnight, featuring Post Malone, artist of the year and best collaboration among her record-equalling haul at the 40th edition of the annual event, which was held at the UBS Arena on New York’s Long Island.

Upon receiving her award for video of the year, Swift thanked her “boyfriend”, NFL player Travis Kelce, for his support.

“Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic,” she said.

Swift also encouraged her fans who are over 18 to register to vote in the upcoming US election, although she avoided directly mentioning her endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris.

On Tuesday night, shortly after the conclusion of the presidential debate between Ms Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump, Swift released a lengthy Instagram post announcing her support for Ms Harris, writing: “I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

Elsewhere, Sabrina Carpenter picked up song of the year for Espresso, while Good Luck, Babe singer Chappell Roan was named best new artist and Blackpink’s LISA won the best K-pop award.

I Kissed a Girl singer Katy Perry received the Video Vanguard award, which recognises lifetime achievement.

“There are so many things that have to align to have a long and successful career as an artist,” Perry said.

“There are no decade-long accidents.”

Previous recipients of the award include include Shakira, Beyonce, Madonna and Jennifer Lopez.

Perry performed a medley of her biggest songs, including Roar, Teenage Dream and Firework, while Carpenter, Roan, Lisa and LL Cool J were among the other performers on the night.