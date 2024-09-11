Mary Berry re-wears same NTA dress from 11 years ago

Dame Mary Berry, 89, re-wore a 11-year-old dazzling blue sapphire silk gown at the National Television Awards (NTAs), proving timeless style does not age.

The ex-Bake Off judge wore a high waist floor-length gown with a chiffon bodice from the independent label, Damsel In A Dress.

Mary Berry shone in a bright blue silk gown (Ian West/PA)

The star accessorised the bright blue gown with a chunky silver jewelled necklace and nude pointed pumps.

“I thought I wasn’t going to buy something new because I don’t usually wear dresses everyday,” says Berry. “I looked in my wardrobe and I thought it would be nice to wear it again.

“It was 11 years ago and I’m a little bit smaller. My daughter-in-law designs wedding dresses and she just turned it up so I don’t trip up as I went along.”

The piece was the same dress she wore to the 2013 NTAs, which garnered national attention and led many to purchasing the Kayleigh dress online.

Dame Mary, whose new series Mary’s Foolproof Dinners is out on BBC Two later this year, was attending the NTAs to present Best TV Expert award.

Berry originally paired the gown with a pearl necklace and black pumps (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

When Berry initially wore the frock in 2013, she was presenting the Best Entertainment Programme award with her then co-star, Paul Hollywood.

The Bake Off stars presented the Best Entertainment Programme award (Yui Mok/PA)

The piercing gown brought out Berry’s blue eyes, giving Hollywood a run for his money.

Berry has long been a style-icon for mature women’s fashion, famed for her bold colour choices and vibrant printed blazers.

The star is known for her bright and colourful jackets (Alamy/PA)

Following her appearances on The Great British Bake Off, Berry singlehandedly caused a spike in sales for floral bomber jackets at Zara and rose emblazoned blazers at Whistles.

Her bright and fearless approach to fashion shows that even though we age, it does not mean our wardrobes have to follow suit.