Father and daughter from South Staffordshire to appear on new ITV romance series
A dad-of-two from Staffordshire will be appearing on our screens with his daughter as part of a new ITV series, My Mum Your Dad.
By Lauren Hill
Published
Andy Pearce, a 50-year-old property investor from South Staffordshire, will be one of eight single parents to star in the second series of the show in a bid to find true love – all under the watchful eye of his daughter, 19-year-old student Issy.
Hosted by Davina McCall, My Mum Your Dad will see a group of nervous single parents whisked away to a countryside retreat for a second chance at love, getting to know each other through dates and chats.