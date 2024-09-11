Father and daughter from South Staffordshire to appear on new ITV romance series

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Andy Pearce, a 50-year-old property investor from South Staffordshire, will be one of eight single parents to star in the second series of the show in a bid to find true love – all under the watchful eye of his daughter, 19-year-old student Issy.

Father and daughter, Andy and Issy

Hosted by Davina McCall, My Mum Your Dad will see a group of nervous single parents whisked away to a countryside retreat for a second chance at love, getting to know each other through dates and chats.