TV stars enjoy 'last days of summer' at West Mids Safari Park

Actor Ryan Thomas from Coronation Street and former reality TV star Lucy Mecklenburgh took their little ones Roman and Lilah to West Midlands Safari Park and shared their fun-filled – and very cute – day out on their Instagram pages.

The happy family. Picture: Instagram/Ryan Thomas

And the excitement didn't end there for the family – they also booked into one of the African Wild Dog Lodges lodges for two nights, had a talk with one of the keepers who told them all about the elephants, and got up close and personal with a leopard who walked right up to their window.

Roman admiring the animals. Picture: Instagram/Ryan Thomas

The couple welcomed four-year-old Roman in 2019. For his second birthday they held a safari-themed party, and the little one is said to love elephants, so a trip to the Black Country animal park was right up his street.

Dad Ryan shared a heartwarming video of him and his son enjoying the trail.

"Our last summer trip", he wrote.

Their two-year-old daughter Lilah was happy to be there.

Roman and Lilah. Picture: Instagram/Ryan Thomas

