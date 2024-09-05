Bid to ban dynamic ticket pricing in Ireland following Oasis furore

A bid to ban so-called “dynamic pricing” in Ireland has been launched following the controversy over Oasis concert ticket sales.

A number of Fianna Fail politicians have said they will introduce a Bill that would extend existing legislation outlawing the resale of tickets above face value.

Their Bill would prohibit the sale of tickets for prices that have been adjusted by primary ticket sellers.

Many fans were shocked by the price of standard tickets for the Oasis reunion tour, including for two dates at Croke Park in Dublin, rising steeply on Ticketmaster.

A number were also left angry and disappointed after being left empty-handed, having waited in an online queue for hours to buy tickets.

Fianna Fail Senator Timmy Dooley said dynamic pricing must be banned (Niall Carson/PA)

Ticketmaster has said it does not set concert prices and its website states this is down to the “event organiser” who “has priced these tickets according to their market value”.

Senator Timmy Dooley has said the use of dynamic pricing by primary ticket sellers must be banned.

He and a number of colleagues are to introduce the Sale of Tickets (Cultural, Entertainment, Recreational and Sporting Events) (Amendment) Bill 2024.

Mr Dooley said: “This is a consumer issue. This is about protecting consumers from being ripped off by technological practices.

“People attending any event, not just concerts, should be confident that when they are waiting in an online queue to purchase a ticket they will pay the price that was initially advertised.

“Over the weekend, this was not the case for fans of Oasis.

“After waiting in an online queue fans were met by ‘in demand’ tickets that were for sale at over 400 euro each.”

He added: “We all recognise that online sales have revolutionised ticketing and nobody wants a return to the days of queues down the street and around the corner from a ticket office.

“However, the emerging practice of dynamic pricing must be nipped in the bud before it becomes common practice.

“How long will it be before dynamic pricing becomes commonplace, applying to tickets for everything from All-Ireland finals to smaller gigs?

“Just because dynamic pricing models can be used does not mean they should.

“Fans deserve fairness and transparency, they should not be forced into being ripped off and that is why we are introducing this Bill.”