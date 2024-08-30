Oasis fans ‘ecstatic’ after securing tickets in presale

Oasis fans who managed to secure early access codes have said they are “ecstatic” to have purchased tickets to see the band play live.

The fans expressed their joy at obtaining tickets to see the Manchester Britpop band, after Noel and Liam Gallagher on Tuesday confirmed Oasis’s long-awaited reunion by saying: “The great wait is over.”

One dedicated fan, Urban Newton, 25, told the PA news agency he was “in tears” after he purchased Oasis tickets on Friday.

The marketing assistant based in Hull said: “I’ve been on the mailing list for five years and it finally paid off.

“When it came to getting tickets I’ve been unable to think about anything else – work has been a write-off.

“I refused to get even remotely excited at the thought of seeing Noel and Liam on-stage together until those tickets were mine and they actually are.

“I’m actually in tears.

“I was only 10 when Oasis broke up and luckily I have cool Nineties parents who brought us up on good music.

“It will be so special just being there with my little brother and my dad watching the band that means the most to me.

“It’s so surreal.

“It could be the best day of my life.”

Those who were successful in the ballot were not necessarily guaranteed success at obtaining tickets in the presale at 7pm on Friday as they were being sold on a “first come first served basis”.

Fans unable to secure tickets will join the masses on Saturday morning hoping to land a space at one of the rock band’s gigs next summer.

Another Oasis fan, Natallya Teixeira, 32, said it “means the world” to her to purchase tickets to see the band in Dublin.

Ms Teixeira, who is based in Ireland and purchased her ticket for 196.25 euros, told the PA news agency: “I’m so happy now.

“I’ve been waiting for this reunion for so long.

“I got my presale code this morning and I was very excited about that.

“I entered the queue at 6.30pm. The process was very quick to be honest, it took 21 minutes total.

“It means the world getting these tickets, seriously.

“Oasis is one of my favourite bands. I’ve been listening to Oasis since I was a teenager.”

Alice Boorer, 24, said she was “ecstatic” to have purchased tickets to see Oasis with her friend, after their dads played them the band’s music growing up.

Ms Boorer, a teaching assistant in Liverpool, told PA: “I’ve seen Liam and Noel separately a few times and met Noel a week before they broke up in 2009, and both our dads played Oasis growing up so we’ve both been waiting for this day a long time and we’re ecstatic to be going to Manchester to see them.

“Me and my friend both signed up for the presale ballot, she got a code and was in the queue from 6.30pm and she managed to get the tickets around 7.15pm.

“We were both over the moon.

“I think for everybody Oasis is a nostalgic feeling.

“Whether you’re someone who was around for the start of Oasis or someone who had Oasis as the soundtrack to their childhood, most people have something they associate Oasis to.

“I’d like to think this means they will make more music but I’m just happy with being able to see them perform live if they’re only coming back for this tour.”

Prices for a seat to watch the band at London’s Wembley Stadium began at £74.25, with the most expensive ticket a £506.25 pre-show party, exhibition and seated package.

The cheapest seats are at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium shows, which will set fans back £73, according to Manchester-based promoter SJM Concerts, which runs the website Gigs And Tours.

Tickets for Oasis’s 15 UK shows in London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Cardiff will go on sale at 9am on Saturday while the sale for their two Dublin gigs will launch at 8am.