David Beckham models for Hugo Boss autumn/winter 2024 campaign

David Beckham can be seen modelling a tailored suit for the Hugo Boss autumn/winter 2024 campaign, which also features supermodels Gisele Bundchen and Naomi Campbell.

In May it was announced the former England footballer had partnered with the clothing brand for a multi-year design collaboration that would focus on both formal and casual menswear.

Alongside Beckham, 49, and the models, the company has also teamed up with Nigerian singer Burna Boy, South Korean actor Lee Jong-suk and Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini – who has returned as brand ambassador for licensed Boss watches, jewellery, and eyewear.

David Beckham in the new Hugo Boss campaign (Boss/PA)

Beckham said: “It’s great to be a part of this Boss campaign for Fall/Winter 2024, marking an exciting start to my long-term ambassadorship with Boss.”

The brand said the clothing assortment “offers a full wardrobe selection for all occasions, fitting seamlessly within the needs of a 24/7 lifestyle”.

“Signature Boss suiting is reimagined with strong, modern silhouettes, which provide a fresh perspective that feels perfectly tailored to the colder months to come,” it added.

The tailored looks, which would be appropriate for an office setting, draw upon the “Corp Core” theme which was first seen at the Boss Fall/Winter show last September.

Large-scale outdoor advertising for the campaign will feature in 29 cities across the globe.

The new Fall/Winter 2024 collection will be available from August 28 at Boss stores worldwide.