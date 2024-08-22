Strictly Come Dancing to feature live signing for first time

The 20th anniversary series of Strictly Come Dancing is to feature live signing for the first time, the BBC has announced.

During a session at the Edinburgh TV Festival on Thursday, the addition was announced alongside a documentary fronted by former Strictly champion Rose Ayling-Ellis.

The live signing, alongside audio description and subtitling, means more audience members, including deaf viewers, will be able to get involved when Strictly returns to screens this autumn, the BBC said.

The show is returning amid a storm of controversy over the alleged treatment of contestants on the dance competition.

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice with the glitterball trophy during the final of Strictly 2021 (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Kate Phillips, director of unscripted, said: “Strictly Come Dancing has always been at the forefront of inclusivity and representation and I’m delighted that our 20th-anniversary series will be the most accessible yet for our audience.

“Introducing live signing, alongside audio description and subtitling, means that there are more options than ever for the whole audience to come together to experience the glitz and glamour of our Saturday and Sunday night shows.”

The BBC announced in July that it would take “additional steps to strengthen welfare” on the show by introducing chaperones who would be “present during training room rehearsals at all times” following the allegations.

Actress Amanda Abbington was the first to allege “inappropriate” behaviour and claimed in an interview with ITV’s Lorraine that she was subject to a “toxic environment” while she danced on the show alongside professional Giovanni Pernice.

The results of a BBC investigation into the allegations against Pernice, who has rejected “any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour” and will not return to the show, have not yet been published.

Also announced on Thursday was a two-part docuseries with a working title of Signs For Living With Rose Ayling-Ellis, which will see the former soap star teach older people British sign language (BSL).

Ayling-Ellis, 29, made history as the first deaf person to participate in and win Strictly in 2021.

She was also the first deaf person to deliver the Alternative MacTaggart lecture at the Edinburgh TV Festival in 2022.

The series, for BBC One and BBC iPlayer, will also see the actress explore whether BSL has the potential to improve the quality of life in old age and benefit us all as we get older. She will also expose the lack of provision for people like her in later life.

Ayling-Ellis said: “I knew filming this show would be a challenge, but what I have experienced teaching the residents sign language has gone beyond my expectations.

“It is an experience I will cherish for a lifetime, and I just can’t wait for viewers to see the series.”

The documentary is part of a wider pan-BBC British sign language season next year which aims to celebrate BSL.

Further details about the documentary will be announced in due course.