Life of late Irish writer Edna O’Brien to be explored in new Sky Arts film

A film exploring the life of late Irish writer Edna O’Brien is among the slate of new projects which have been announced by Sky Arts.

The programme will feature her final camera interview before she died aged 93 last month after a long illness.

Titled Blue Road: The Edna O’Brien Story, it will include “never-before-seen” excerpts from her personal journals which are read out by Oscar-nominated Irish actress Jessie Buckley.

Anonymous feminist activist group The Guerrilla Girls (David Parry/PA)

O’Brien gained recognition after releasing her debut novel The Country Girls in 1960, which was known for its frank portrayal of sexual desire.

The film, described as “candid, dark, and enchanting”, will dive into her rise and the criticism she faced as an Irish woman and artist, Sky Arts has said.

The broadcaster is also set to release a host of editions in its ‘My Week With” series which will see art expert Kate Bryan spend a week with some of the most famous and disruptive artists including anonymous feminist activists The Guerrilla Girls.

The programme will offer an insight into the masked artists as Bryan joins them as they seek to disrupt the art world and campaign for equality in the lead up to a major installation at the Beyond the Streets gallery in Los Angeles.

Programmes will also be centred on the Turner Prize-winner Lubaina Himid, painter and sculptor Maggi Hambling and two-tone singer Pauline Black.

Bill Bailey (Matt Crossick/PA)

Meanwhile, presenter Anita Rani will dive into the impact the Bronte sisters – Anne, Charlotte and Emily – had on culture and literature.

Comedian Bill Bailey is also set to return for a third series of Master Crafters: The Next Generation, where he will delve into four more heritage crafts which are in danger of being lost including blacksmithing, letter press printing, mosaics and stone carving.

Executive director of original unscripted at Sky, Phil Edgar-Jones, said: “Arts TV is alive and kicking.

“We have a brilliant range of programmes coming down the line, whether that’s celebrating the greats in various fields from Edna O’Brien via Maggi Hambling to Pauline Black and the The Brontes.

“We are proud to be flying the flag for the best in British and Irish Arts.”