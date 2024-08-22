BBC announces Celebrity Traitors and the commission of a fourth series

A celebrity version of The Traitors will be coming to the BBC, it has been announced.

During the Edinburgh Television Festival on Thursday, the corporation also revealed the show has been commissioned for a fourth series, in its original format, and said the third series has finished filming in the Scottish Highlands.

Claudia Winkleman, who fronted the first two series, will return as host of the tense game show in which people try to identify who among them are “Faithfuls” and “Traitors”.

Claudia Winkleman with the award for Entertainment Performance, The Traitors, at the Bafta Television Awards 2023 (Jeff Moore/PA)

In addition to the two new commissions, from Studio Lambert, is news of 12 episodes of companion show The Traitors: Uncloaked.

The show will be hosted once again by comedian Ed Gamble and will return alongside the third series of The Traitors.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC, said: “The Traitors has well and truly established itself as an unmissable highlight of the year and the news of a fourth outing, alongside a brand new celebrity version coming to the BBC, will take the series to a whole new level.

“It will once again be fascinating for our audiences to see who’ll outwit, outplay, and outlast. Let the mind games begin.”

Mike Cotton, creative director unscripted at Studio Lambert and executive producer for The Traitors, said: “We are thrilled to be inviting some celebrities into our castle to come and play the game.

“Seeing famous faces navigate the round table or don the infamous green cloaks will be unmissable TV, and what a double treat for the fans with series four also confirmed too.

“There’s a whole lot of exciting treachery and deception yet to come from the Highlands… Claudia’s going to have to pack some extra knitwear.”

Claudia Winkleman and Ed Gamble at a photocall for the launch of BBC’s the Traitors (Ian West/PA)

The series has earned a raft of awards including the Bafta TV Award for best reality and constructed factual in 2023 and a National Television Award for best reality competition, also in 2023.

Last year, host Winkleman, 52, won the Bafta TV Award for best entertainment performance and the Edinburgh TV Festival’s outstanding achievement award.

Series two of the show, which aired in January 2024, saw British Army engineer Harry Clark take home the whole £95,150 prize pot after he deceived disability model Mollie Pearce into thinking he was a fellow Faithful when he was really a Traitor.

Broadcast details for The Traitors and Celebrity Traitors (working title) and The Traitors: Uncloaked will be confirmed in due course.