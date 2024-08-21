Guillermo del Toro on deep fried Mars Bars and haunted hotels

Director Guillermo del Toro has revealed he has tried legendary Scottish treat the deep fried Mars Bar – though not in Scotland – as he works on his latest film there.

The director is in north-east Scotland where he is believed to be shooting a new Frankenstein movie.

The Oscar-winning film maker also revealed he has been staying in the “most haunted” room of his hotel in Aberdeen and spoke of his love of Scotland.

He posted a selfie on X of himself, wearing sunglasses and tweed cap, standing against a backdrop of mountains and heather.

He wrote: “location shooting “F“ in Scotland. Not far from Stonehaven (home of the deep-fried MARS bar)”.

Asked by a social media user whether he has ever tried the delicacy he replied: “Not in Scotland but- yes :)”

The deep fried Mars bar is a well known treat (Danny Lawson/PA)

Thought to have originated at The Carron, previously known as the Haven Chip Bar in Stonehaven in the early 1990s, the popularity of the deep fried Mars Bars soon spread and they are now found in many chip shops.

Del Toro, whose films include The Shape Of Water – which won him an Oscar for best director – Pan’s Labyrinth, Pinocchio and Hellboy, also revealed that he is on the lookout for spooky experiences when choosing his hotel accommodation.

He wrote “Whilst in Aberdeen, I am staying in an old 1800’s hotel. I am in the Most Haunted room of it- which was vacated this morning by one of our producers.”

Guillermo del Toro is behind acclaimed movies such as Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape Of Water (Suzan Moore/PA)

The director went on: “I always stay in “the most haunted rooms“ but only once did I experience anything supernatural – the rest of the time: nothing. I have high hopes.”

The Mexican director, who was spotted in Scotland apparently scouting for locations last year, also spoke of his love for the country.

He wrote: “I love Scotland – and, even when my links to it are not by bloodline, I feel close to it.

“My mother’s family side, has lineage going to Ireland- the O’Colligan family. My Grandfather (after whom I am named) was Guillermo Gomez O’Colligan.”