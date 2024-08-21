Brandon Sklenar addresses It Ends With Us ‘controversy’

Brandon Sklenar has defended the women involved in It Ends With Us, amid controversy around the film.

The US actor, who played Atlas Corrigan in the Colleen Hoover adaptation, addressed “all this stuff swirling online” amid speculation of a potential rift between director Justin Baldoni and producer Blake Lively – who co-led the cast.

“Colleen and the women of this cast stand for hope, perseverance and for women choosing a better life for themselves,” Sklenar wrote in a statement on Instagram.

“Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so strongly in its message seems counterproductive and detracts from what this film is about.

“It is, in fact, the opposite of the point.

“What may or may not have happened behind the scenes does not and hopefully should not detract from what our intentions were in making this film.”

Rumours regarding the alleged fractured relationship between Lively and Baldoni began around the film’s release at the beginning of August.

The film tells the story of Lily Bloom (Lively) as she falls in love with Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni) before reconnecting with her first love (Sklenar) – amid a backdrop of domestic violence.

Sklenar said it was “disheartening” to see the “amount of negativity being projected online”.

“This film is meant to inspire. It’s meant to validate and recognise. It’s meant to instill hope,” Sklenar said.

“It’s meant to build courage and help people feel less alone.

“Ultimately it’s meant to spread love and awareness. It is not meant to once again, make the women the ‘bad guy’, let’s move beyond that together.”

Sklenar asked for those thinking about spreading hate on the internet, to “ask yourself who it’s helping”.

He concluded the post, writing: “Let’s be a part of something better together.

“A part of a new story being written for women and all people everywhere.

“Lead with love and please be kind.”