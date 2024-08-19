Kill Bill star Michael Madsen arrested on domestic violence charge

US actor Michael Madsen has been arrested on a domestic battery charge.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to the PA news agency that shortly after midnight on Saturday, they received a call from a woman alleging “her husband pushed her and locked her out of the house”.

Veteran actor Madsen, who starred in Quentin Tarantino films including Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill, was arrested in Malibu, California on the misdemeanour charge.

Michael Madsen was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge (Hyperstar/Alamy)

He posted a 20,000 dollar (£15,300) bond before being released from custody.

A representative for the 66-year-old actor has been contacted for comment.

During his career, Madsen also starred in the Free Willy film franchise as Glen Greenwood, the adoptive father of protagonist Jesse Greenwood – played by Jason James Richter in the first three films from 1993 until 1997.

Madsen has also appeared in Thelma & Louise and Donnie Brasco, as well as Die Another Day in the James Bond franchise.