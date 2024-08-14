Les Dennis says Strictly Come Dancing experience was ‘like Black Swan’

TV star Les Dennis has said his “great” Strictly Come Dancing experience felt “like Black Swan” due to the professional dancers’ desire to win.

Despite comparing the BBC dancing show to the ballet horror film, the 70-year-old said he enjoyed his time on the programme but added that the professional partners “really want to push you outside your comfort zone”.

The former Family Fortunes presenter made the comments on ITV’s Good Morning Britain when asked about the controversy over the alleged treatment of contestants on the show.

Les Dennis was partnered with Nancy Xu in Strictly Come Dancing last year (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

The results of an investigation, launched by the BBC following allegations made about Italian professional dancer Giovanni Pernice by former participant Amanda Abbington, have not yet been published by the corporation.

Pernice denies the allegations, and fellow Italian dancer Graziano Di Prima has also left the show.

Speaking about his experience in the competition, Dennis said: “I was only there for two weeks and you rehearse with your partner separately.

“I was in a bubble at home or wherever I was on tour – I was in 42nd Street at the time – but I have to say that my experience was great.

“I mean, it’s the hardest thing ever. I used to joke with friends that I felt like I was in Black Swan.

“It is (tough) because your professional partner wants to win as much as you do, and really wants to push you outside of your comfort zone.”

GMB presenter Richard Madeley then asked the actor if he felt “tensions” may have arisen because professional dancers want to win “possibly more than you do”.

Dennis replied: “Might be, yeah.”

In 2023, Dennis was the first celebrity to be announced for the 21st series of Strictly, and was also the first contestant to be eliminated.

He made his name presenting the game show Family Fortunes from 1987 until 2002, before going on to appear in Coronation Street as Michael Rodwell from 2014-2016. He also took part in Celebrity Big Brother in 2002.

Asked whether he was nervous on Strictly, Dennis said: “Absolutely – it’s such an iconic show, and you’re going well outside of your comfort zone.

“People said to me ‘Well, you’ve done musicals before…’ but I only ever played the comedian.

“Soft shoe shuffle is about as much as I do.”