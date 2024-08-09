The Eyes Of Tammy Faye actor Gabriel Olds charged with sexual assault

US actor Gabriel Olds has been accused of sexually assaulting several women.

Olds, who played Christian broadcaster Pat Robertson in 2021’s Oscar-winning The Eyes Of Tammy Faye starring Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield, was arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday and charged with seven felony sexual assault charges.

The arrest came after the District Attorney’s Office charged Olds in July and the Los Angeles Superior Court issued a warrant for his arrest for 3.5 million dollars (£2.7 million).

Last January, a 41-year-old woman claimed she was raped by Olds in her Los Angeles home, while two other alleged victims made similar reports dating back to 2013, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said in a statement.

The force said two other women also reported “lesser violent sexual conduct” by Olds.

The LAPD claimed the actor “used his status” to arrange to meet women, while detectives believe there may be more alleged victims nationwide “that have yet to come forward” because Olds travelled for his job.