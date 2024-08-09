Gladiator and Olympian Montell Douglas is 12th Strictly Come Dancing contestant

Gladiator and former Olympian Montell Douglas has been announced as the latest contestant to join the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Douglas, 38, who is the only British woman to compete at both the Winter and Summer Olympics, was announced on Friday August 9.

She said: “Strictly are you ready? Fire is here to light up the Ballroom.

Montell Douglas (back) competing with pilot Mica McNeil at the 2022 Winter Olympics (Michael Kappeler via DPA/PA)

“Wow I am so honoured to have been asked to do the show. It is such an amazing thing to be a part of and I can’t wait to get started.

“Hopefully a few of my Gladiator moves will come in handy with the Tango or Paso Doble.”

The news was revealed on the set of Gladiators filming at the Sheffield Utilita Arena and her bespoke Roblox character was also revealed on the platform on BBC Wonder Chase.

Her career has seen her compete in the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, in the 100 metres and four by 100 metres relay, and also at the 2022 Winter Olympics, which were also held in the Chinese capital, competing in the two-woman bobsleigh.

The Lewisham-born athlete once set the British 100 metres record at 11.05 seconds in 2008, before it was broken by Dina Asher-Smith in 2019, who managed 10.83 seconds.

In May 2023 she began her television career, starring as Fire in the reboot of Gladiators on BBC One.

She describes her character as: “A fireball, a firecracker. She is a bundle of laughs and fierceness. She’s playful, fun but does not hold back or take any prisoners in gameplay.

“She will not go easy on you, but has lots of compassion.

“She has a heart of fire, and that burns strong, and that comes out in her personality but also in her gameplay, sportsmanship, and compassion for contenders.

“She is a crowd pleaser and loves the interaction with the audience and experience of Gladiators. She is a weapon.”

Douglas will join EastEnders’ Jamie Borthwick, Olympian Tom Dean, singer Shayne Ward, and Miranda actress Sarah Hadland as the 12th contestant in the officially announced line-up.

The show will also welcome its first blind contestant, in comedian Chris McCausland, who will compete alongside JLS star JB Gill, Go Compare opera singer Wynne Evans, singer Toyah Willcox, Morning Live doctor Punam Krishan, Love Island star Tasha Ghouri and reality TV star Pete Wicks.

The popular BBC dancing show has made headlines recently after a storm of controversy over the alleged treatment of contestants on the show.

The results of an investigation, launched by the BBC following allegations made about Giovanni Pernice by former participant Amanda Abbington, have not yet been published by the corporation.

Pernice rejects the allegations and fellow dancer Graziano Di Prima has left the show.