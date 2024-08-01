International Festival to open with immersive event for thousands of people

The 77th Edinburgh International Festival (EIF) opens on Friday with the first of more than 160 music, dance and theatre events, with the Scottish capital once again becoming the “global epicentre of culture”.

Highlights in the first week include the world premiere staged adaptation of Amy Liptrot’s bestselling memoir, The Outrun; the Scottish premiere of Argentinian composer Osvaldo Golijov’s La Pasion segun San Marcos; and the UK production premiere of Carmen, direct from Paris opera house Opera-Comique.

The festival opens on Friday with Where to Begin, an immersive outdoor event where nearly 10,000 people will take part in what the organisers describe as a communal experience evoking the mythology and history of Scotland’s heritage.

The event includes an installation, live performance and video projection, and promises to transform the grounds and renaissance architecture of the historic George Heriot’s school.

The 2024 edition of the festival will also see the return by popular demand of beanbag concerts, where audience members at a number of performances have the choice between the comfort of a beanbag or standard seating in the circle or balcony.

Nicola Benedetti, who is in her second year as festival director, said: “As we raise the curtain to open this year’s Edinburgh International Festival, we’re reminded of the power of art to unite and inspire us all.

“One of the most moving things in the world, to me, is to see mass, collective effort at work.

“Each person adding their expertise and experience to make the whole greater than the sum of its parts – and this year’s International Festival programme is the epitome of such a thing.

Highlights in the first week include the world premiere of the stage adaptation of Amy Liptrot’s bestselling memoir, The Outrun (Jess Shurte/PA)

“I can’t wait for us all to come together this month, to seek, feel and discover something new.”

In all, the festival will see more than 2,000 internationally-renowned artists from 42 nations, including 1,000 from Scotland, in a programme that includes five world premieres, 13 UK and Scottish premieres and two European premieres.

The festival season has also been welcomed by Scottish Secretary Ian Murray, who hosted a reception in Edinburgh where he thanked those who made the festivals a success.

Speaking at the event, Mr Murray said: “For three weeks in August, the city of Edinburgh becomes the global epicentre of culture as we welcome an explosion of creative energy. Artists and performers take to hundreds of stages all over the city to present shows for every taste.

“It is, of course, not only a cultural and social asset, but a huge contributor to our economy, generating around £360 million and supporting around 7000 jobs each year.

“The creative industries are the fastest growing part of our economy and we should nourish and support this growth.”

He added: “I would like to thank everyone involved in the festivals whose hard work helps make this success story possible.”

The 2024 Edinburgh International Festival runs from August 2-25.

The opening event, Where to Begin, runs across three nights from Friday August 2 to Sunday August 4.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit www.eif.co.uk.