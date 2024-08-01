Chris Evans describes Marvel return in Deadpool & Wolverine as ‘dream come true’

Chris Evans has reflected on reprising his role as Marvel superhero Johnny Storm after a 17-year hiatus with a surprise cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine.

The US actor, best known for playing Captain America (Steve Rogers) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, also starred as the Human Torch (Johnny Storm) in 2005’s Fantastic Four and Fantastic Four: Rise Of The Silver Surfer in 2007.

“Playing Johnny again was a dream come true and he’ll always have a special place in my heart,” Evans said in a post to his Instagram story.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman attending Deadpool & Wolverine UK sneak peek at Eventim Apollo, London (Ian West/PA)

The 43-year-old thanked Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, Wolverine Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy for “letting me be a part of such an incredible movie”.

“They’re three of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet,” he said, sharing a picture on set in costume.

“Special thank you to Ryan for making it all happen,” he added.

The long-awaited Marvel superhero film sees foul-mouthed Deadpool join the Marvel Cinematic Universe after film studio Fox, which previously held the rights, was acquired by Disney.

Reynolds has played sarcastic, fourth wall-breaking Deadpool – real name Wade Wilson – since X-Men Origins: Wolverine, before playing a different version of the character in the expletive-laden film Deadpool and its sequel.

The film also marks a team up with Jackman’s Wolverine, who makes his return to the role after the character’s death in 2017’s Logan.

Other cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine include Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively as Lady Deadpool and Jennifer Garner who reprised her role as martial arts trained assassin Elektra Natchios.