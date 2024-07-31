Bryan Ferry announces 81-track collection spanning more than 50 years in music

Bryan Ferry has announced an 81-track collection spanning a period of more than 50 years in music called Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023.

The 78-year-old Roxy Music frontman launched his solo career in 1973 with the release of his debut album, These Foolish Things, and has gone on to release a number of other records including the chart-topping 1985 album Boys And Girls.

The collection will be released in multiple formats including a five-CD deluxe box, accompanied by a 100-page hardback book containing extensive new liner notes, and unseen photographs and imagery.

The digital edition features a new song titled Star, which is Ferry’s first new music release in more than a decade.

Roxy Music lead singer Bryan Ferry receives his CBE from the Queen at Buckingham Palace in November 2011 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

A re-imagining of the 1965 Bob Dylan classic She Belongs To Me is part of a new five-track EP, the first of three digital EP releases that will accompany the collection.

Each CD in the collection’s five-disc deluxe box is devoted to a different aspect of Ferry’s career.

The first showcases The Best Of Bryan Ferry, with 20 of his best-known songs, including Slave To Love and Let’s Stick Together, and disc two, entitled Compositions, examines his music career between 1977 and 2014.

The third disc is called Interpretations and includes covers of the Velvet Underground’s What Goes On and Otis Redding’s That’s How Strong My Love Is.

Disc four, The Bryan Ferry Orchestra, explores the conceptual project that Ferry began with 2012’s The Jazz Age album, reimagining music from across his own repertoire.

Finally, disc five, Rare And Unreleased, gathers B-sides and outtakes, including a remake of Roxy Music’s Mother Of Pearl, recorded in the early-1990s.

The collection is due for release on October 25 2024 via BMG.