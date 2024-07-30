Love Island star expecting second child

Reality TV star Montana Brown has announced she is expecting her second child, little more than a year after giving birth to her first.

The former Love Island contestant welcomed her son Jude in June last year with fiance Mark O’Connor.

Showing her baby bump in a knit dress while cradling her stomach in a video on Instagram, Brown said: “Two under two let’s go.”

The TV star, who took part in series three of ITV reality show Love Island, was sent well wishes from former contestants including Molly-Mae Hague, Laura Anderson and Faye Winter who commented below her post.

It comes a year after Brown revealed she struggled to conceive her first child in her twenties.

She told Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast that she thought she would find it easy to fall pregnant when she first started trying with her partner.

In February, Brown spoke candidly about the reality of motherhood in a post on Instagram, describing how she felt “one comment away from having a meltdown” before adding that it is a “humbling experience”.

After appearing in Love Island, she subsequently took part in other reality TV show including Celebrity Mastermind, Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls and CelebAbility.