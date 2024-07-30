Jack Whitehall and David Duchovny enjoy cocktails in Greece in Malice first look

Actors Jack Whitehall and David Duchovny can be seen enjoying cocktails in an idyllic location in Greece in first look pictures for Prime Video series Malice.

Stand-up comedian and actor Whitehall, known for his travelogue Netflix series with his father, plays Adam Healey, a nanny who infiltrates the wealthy Tanner family.

The 36-year-old said it was “an amazing experience” to star in the psychological thriller, described as being “full of dark family secrets, manipulation, and betrayal”.

A first look at Prime Video series Malice (Prime Video/PA)

The X Files actor Duchovny, 63, plays Jamie Tanner in the series while Game Of Thrones actress Carice van Houten stars as his wife, Nat Tanner.

The cast ensemble also comprises Hijack’s Christine Adams as Nat’s best friend Jules, and Homeland actor Raza Jaffrey as Jules’ husband Damien.

In first-look stills of the series, which is set in London and Greece, the main cast members can be seen gathered around a table of food in a seaside location.

Another photo shows the same characters with their children, walking with bags and pool inflatables.

(Prime Video/PA)

Whitehall said: “What an incredible 18 weeks it’s been – from shooting in London in February to ending in 37-degree heat in Paros, the whole shoot has been an amazing experience and I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve achieved.

“I feel so lucky to have been able to go to work everyday with so many insanely talented people on this job.

“I can’t wait for you to see the end result when it launches worldwide next year on Prime Video!”

Tara Erer, head of originals for UK and Northern Europe, Amazon MGM Studios, added: “It’s been an absolute joy seeing James Wood’s scripts come to life with our incredible cast led by Jack, David and Carice.

“The twists and turns will have our customers on the edge of their seats!”

Malice will launch in the UK and globally next year on Prime Video.