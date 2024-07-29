Love Island 2024 winners crowned

Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan have been crowned the winners of Love Island 2024.

The pair beat Welsh couple Nicole Samuel and Ciaran Davies, who finished as runners-up during the grand final on Monday night.

Fellow islanders Matilda Draper and Sean Stone came third on the show, while Jessica Spencer and Ayo Odukoya placed fourth.

After host Maya Jama announced the result live, Mimii and Josh appeared in shock as their fellow islanders cheered for them.

Asked if she could believe they had won, Mimii replied: “No, what the hell?” before saying she felt “overwhelmed”.

Giving a message to the members of the public who voted for them, Josh said: “Thank you everyone, we love you.”

Alongside taking home the 2024 title, the couple won a £50,000 prize.

Earlier in the episode, the Love Island finalists shed tears and gave emotional embraces as they shared their declarations of love.

Mimii praised Josh for being “attentive, kind, gentle and loving” as she gave her declaration.

“Thank you for showing me the qualities that I thought were unrealistic in this day and age”, she added.

During his turn, Josh told her: “You mentioned to me that no one has ever written you a poem before and I promised you I will so I hope you like it.”

Nicole reminisced on their early days in the villa together, saying: “It all started the day you walked through that door with the biggest, cheekiest smile on your face.

“As soon as I came up to you the words that left your mouth was ‘Alright love, I’m Ciaran, nice to meet you’ and I replied ‘Are you Welsh? I instantly felt the butterflies.”

She also told the Welshman that she is “so madly in love” with him while he told her “I love everything about you”.

Bombshell Matilda told Sean that they had gone on their “fair share of ups and downs” but that it had “always” been him.

Meanwhile, Sweet salesman Sean said he is “so proud and grateful” to have met Matilda before telling her he loved her, to which she quickly returned the sentiment.

During her turn, Jessica became emotional as she told Ayo: “We have created such a special bond and a deeper connection between us that I never thought was possible.”

Ayo returned the sentiment, telling her that although they may say it casually, he confirmed that he really did love her.

To kick off the night, the remaining couples got dressed up to enjoy one last dinner together.

During their meal, the contestants shared their favourite memories, with Matilda saying her family and Sean’s meeting each other in the villa was “unreal”.

Nicole revealed that her peak moment was when her partner Ciaran asked her to be his girlfriend.

TV personality Joey Essex was dumped from the villa a day before the final along with his partner Jessy Potts.

Essex, who rose to fame on The Only Way Is Essex (Towie) before appearing on a host of reality shows, entered the ITV2 dating series as the show’s “first celebrity contestant” and was voted out by the other hopefuls as they felt he and Jessy were the “least compatible couple”.

Love Island continues on ITV.