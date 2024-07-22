Stephen Graham revisits Boiling Point one-shot filming style in new crime drama

This Is England star Stephen Graham is to feature in a new one-shot Netflix crime drama.

Filming for the upcoming four-part crime series is currently taking place in the UK, under the direction of Philip Barantini, who worked with Graham on the intense restaurant-set drama Boiling Point.

The film, which received multiple Bafta nods, was critically acclaimed for its one continuous shot.

The new Netflix series, with the working title Adolescence, will tell the story of how a family’s world is turned upside down, when 13-year-old Jamie Miller, played by Owen Cooper, is arrested and charged with the murder of a teenage girl who goes to his school.

Producers say the one continuous shot will help focus the story on the main characters and create “unparalleled drama” by showing viewers the series in real time.

Filming for Adolescence is underway in the UK (Netflix/PA)

Graham, who also co-wrote the series with Enola Holmes screenwriter Jack Thorne, will play Jamie’s father, Eddie Miller, who also acts as his appropriate adult during the legal proceedings.

The 50-year-old actor will be joined by Top Boy star Ashley Walters, who plays detective inspector Bascombe and The Crown actress Erin Doherty, who plays Briony Ariston, the clinical psychologist assigned to Jamie’s case.

The cast also includes Andor star Faye Marsay, Emmerdale actress Christine Tremarco, Trigger Point actor Mark Stanley, and After Life actress Jo Hartley.

Graham rose to fame as Jason Statham’s business partner Tommy in the 2000 crime comedy Snatch, before he went on to star as Andrew “Combo” Gascoigne in the 2006 film This Is England.

He has also appeared in music videos for Arctic Monkeys, Kasabian and Goldie and was recognised with the Richard Harris gong at the 2023 British Independent Film Awards (Bifa) for his contribution to the industry.

The film Boiling Point had Bafta nominations for Outstanding British Film, Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer, and Best Casting in 2022.