Amy Dowden begins day one of Strictly rehearsals after cancer battle

Amy Dowden has begun her first day of Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals following her battle with cancer.

The Welsh professional dancer missed competing on the BBC One show last year after she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

Other professionals have also started to prepare as the show marks its 20th year amid allegations about the teaching methods of some dancers, Graziano Di Prima and Giovanni Pernice, who have not returned for the latest series.

On Monday, Dowden wrote in an Instagram story that she could not “believe the day has finally arrived” for her to prepare for the programme.

“Since Spring 2023, I’ve been dreaming of this day,” she added. “Thinking and sometimes doubting it would even happen with so many set backs along the way.

“I didn’t sleep last night with nerves and excitement. I had a good cry this morning and going to soak up every moment of this series which I’m forever grateful for.

“The Strictly family couldn’t have been more supportive and loving this past year and I truly hope to make you proud this year.”

The 33-year-old is returning to the line-up along with 2023 winner Vito Coppola as well as Dianne Buswell, Nikita Kuzmin, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, and Carlos Gu.

The official Strictly account also celebrated the return of the series with a picture of the professional dancers.

It wrote: “Day one of #Strictly 2024 rehearsals done! We can’t wait to share our new pro routines with everyone soon @bbciplayer.”

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden is returning to the dancefloor. (Doug Peters/PA)

Dowden found a lump in her breast the day before going to the Maldives on her honeymoon with fellow professional dancer Ben Jones in 2023.

After a mastectomy and chemotherapy, Dowden announced that she has “no evidence of disease” following tests.

Elsewhere, concerns have been raised about the treatment of Strictly contestants by Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington and Love Island star Zara McDermott.

Abbington has described professional Giovanni Pernice’s behaviour as “unnecessary, abusive, cruel and mean”. He denies the claims.

Di Prima said he “deeply” regrets leaving the show following allegations about his treatment of McDermott.

On July 16, the BBC said it would introduce measures to “strengthen welfare and support” on the show, including a chaperone who will be present “at all times” during training room rehearsals.